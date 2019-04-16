Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $25,176.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,644 shares in the company, valued at $944,358.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,777. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

