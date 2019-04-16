Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 253,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 207,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

WARNING: “Colorado Resources (CXO) Stock Price Up 16.7%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/colorado-resources-cxo-stock-price-up-16-7.html.

About Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Colorado Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colorado Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.