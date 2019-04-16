Colony Capital (CLNY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of CLNY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 1,270,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,918. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colony Capital by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Capital (CLNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.