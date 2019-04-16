Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Lessened by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $68.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

In related news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,500,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,162,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,803.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $402,202.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,032,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,621. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.95. 168,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

