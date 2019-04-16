Cohen Klingenstein LLC Invests $372,000 in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,160,000 after acquiring an additional 417,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,160,000 after purchasing an additional 417,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,252,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,250,000 after purchasing an additional 875,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,576,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,998,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,109,000 after purchasing an additional 291,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,335. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. Chubb had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

