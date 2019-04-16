Cohen Klingenstein LLC Grows Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 285.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,558,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,518,000 after purchasing an additional 688,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,091,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,091,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,435,000 after purchasing an additional 384,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,112,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,640,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $429,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $582,175.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Paper to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

