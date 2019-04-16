Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 4,443,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after buying an additional 464,980 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of CTSH traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,402. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $34,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,512.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,232 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

