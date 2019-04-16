CoffeeCoin (CFC) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One CoffeeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoffeeCoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoffeeCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $123.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00046725 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003745 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

CoffeeCoin Coin Profile

CoffeeCoin (CFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2014. The official website for CoffeeCoin is www.coffee-coin.org . CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin

Buying and Selling CoffeeCoin

CoffeeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoffeeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoffeeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoffeeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

