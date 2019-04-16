COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCLAY opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.37%.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

