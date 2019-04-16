Cobiz Wealth LLC Sells 4,612 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Cobiz Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Cobiz Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 28,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 67,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000.

IJR opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2605 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

