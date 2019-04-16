CME Group Inc (CME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $205.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,397,283.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,489 shares of company stock worth $4,948,996. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CME Group by 18,502.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 19,784.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,109 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $173.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 12 month low of $153.90 and a 12 month high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

