Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Shares Down 12.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was down 12.5% during trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock to $28.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clovis Oncology traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 4,016,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,848,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

In other news, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $50,700.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $423,000.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 385.80% and a negative return on equity of 147.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

