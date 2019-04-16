Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.16). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 147.39% and a negative net margin of 385.80%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,986.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $50,700.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

