Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1137 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

GLQ opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

