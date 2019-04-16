Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Clorox by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

