Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.57. 17,192,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 10,488,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 47.17% and a negative return on equity of 509.82%. The business had revenue of $696.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.39%.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,300.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $127,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,273 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,706,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,011,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,829,000 after buying an additional 2,332,343 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Price Down 6.5%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/cleveland-cliffs-clf-stock-price-down-6-5.html.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.