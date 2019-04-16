Civitas (CIV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $148.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $148.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00072133 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021400 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006399 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,982,403 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

