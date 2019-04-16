Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

CTXR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 56,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,680. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

In other Citius Pharmaceuticals news, insider Myron Z. Holubiak purchased 129,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,647.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.