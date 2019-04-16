Cigna Corp (CI) Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

CI opened at $163.82 on Tuesday. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

