CIBC Cuts NFI Group (NFI) Price Target to C$44.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s previous close.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NFI stock traded down C$1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.78. 419,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,509. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$28.47 and a 52-week high of C$59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50.

In related news, Director Vincent James Sardo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$474,271.20.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

