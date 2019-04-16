CIBC Boosts Aphria (APHA) Price Target to C$12.00

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of APHA stock traded up C$0.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Aphria has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$22.00.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

