CIBC Boosts Aphria (APHA) Price Target to C$12.00

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of APHA stock traded up C$0.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Aphria has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$22.00.
About Aphria
Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.