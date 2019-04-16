Childrens Place (PLCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. ValuEngine raised Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 598,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,755. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $82.05 and a 1-year high of $160.23.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $530.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.06 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Childrens Place’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.