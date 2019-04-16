Childrens Place (PLCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. ValuEngine raised Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 598,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,755. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $82.05 and a 1-year high of $160.23.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
