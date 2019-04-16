Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 122,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 64.66% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.11%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

