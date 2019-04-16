Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

