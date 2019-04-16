Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 6,655.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,888,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Total System Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,526,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Total System Services by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,296,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,360,000 after purchasing an additional 932,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Total System Services by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,134,000 after purchasing an additional 900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Total System Services by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,397,000 after purchasing an additional 564,126 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP G Sanders Griffith III sold 11,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $1,028,435.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 192,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,718.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Total System Services stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

