Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,497,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 186,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

