Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Broadcom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.99.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $316.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $317.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.51, for a total value of $3,045,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total transaction of $1,225,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,824 shares of company stock worth $20,089,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

