Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Position Decreased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,292,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,940,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248,471 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,949.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,137,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,890 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,183.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,287,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,623,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

In related news, CEO Marie A. Chandoha sold 45,046 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,048,692.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $11,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,417 shares of company stock worth $16,663,522. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/charles-schwab-co-schw-position-decreased-by-first-bank-trust.html.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.