Charah Solutions (CHRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CHRA. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Charah Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

NYSE:CHRA opened at $6.16 on Monday. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.70.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $203.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. Research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 230,251 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 190,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 63,460 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

