CGI (GIB.A) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$94.00 to C$100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CGI traded as high as C$94.77 and last traded at C$94.56, with a volume of 194025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.52.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIB.A. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Desjardins cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$94.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

