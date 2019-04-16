Cerner Co. (CERN) Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 191,922.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after buying an additional 15,035,201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4,852.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,781,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,829,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,078,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Cerner stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $67.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

