Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Century Aluminum worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143,187 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $816.25 million, a P/E ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Century Aluminum’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

