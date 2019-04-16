Celanese Co. (CE) Stake Increased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Celanese by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Celanese by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 39,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 753,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Cowen cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Celanese Co. (CE) Stake Increased by Fruth Investment Management” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/celanese-co-ce-stake-increased-by-fruth-investment-management.html.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.