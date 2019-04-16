Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Stake Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,341 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Carriage Services worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 737,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 71,959 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 23.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 50,852 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.92 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

