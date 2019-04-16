Carlisle Companies (CSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $127.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $129.47.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,882,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $2,498,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,224.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,865 shares of company stock worth $8,452,327. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

