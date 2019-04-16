CariNet Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (CIT)

CariNet (CURRENCY:CIT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. One CariNet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, FCoin and BCEX. Over the last seven days, CariNet has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. CariNet has a market cap of $0.00 and $26,100.00 worth of CariNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00378422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.01075622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00210253 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006210 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About CariNet

CariNet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CariNet is www.carinet.io

Buying and Selling CariNet

CariNet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CariNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CariNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CariNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

