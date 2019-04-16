CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Aqua America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 96,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in Aqua America by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aqua America by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Aqua America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTR. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

