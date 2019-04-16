CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $110,000 Position in AEGON (AEG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,738 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at $2,377,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in AEGON by 1,372.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 589,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 549,666 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AEGON by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEG. ValuEngine lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AEGON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

AEG stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. AEGON has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.86%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

