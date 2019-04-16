Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Celgene Co. (CELG) Stock

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Celgene by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 342,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Celgene by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celgene by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,620,000 after acquiring an additional 549,404 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 212.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELG. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Celgene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.41.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $95.30.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

