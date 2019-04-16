Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“. We believe it is a good time to take another look at TBPH given its inexpensive valuation, and ahead of important catalysts this year. We also note that TBPH’s cash and equivalents totaled $517.1MM as of 12/31/18. It appears well-positioned to receive over $1B in milestones and payments, but its market cap is only ~$1.3B. Therefore, we think the peak sales potential of TBPH’s organ-selective Trelegy, are all underappreciated. Our positive investment thesis supports our OW rating and 12-month PT of $55.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.68. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $223,205.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,011.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.