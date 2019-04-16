Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,417.2% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,709,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,554,877. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.4121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

