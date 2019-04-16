Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $546,000 in Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Stock

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,472,000 after buying an additional 126,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,873,000 after buying an additional 270,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,873,000 after buying an additional 270,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,290,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,904,000 after buying an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,181,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,525,000 after buying an additional 45,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other news, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,122,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $67,410.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,746.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,066 shares of company stock worth $5,569,345 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial stock opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

