Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,208 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,113,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 52,466 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $3,348,904.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 494,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,562,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,227 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,862. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $65.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.22 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

