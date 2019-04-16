Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $414.14 per share, with a total value of $49,696.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,339.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. HSBC cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $512.99 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.92.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $513.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.44 and a beta of 2.22. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $527.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

