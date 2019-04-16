Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 137.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,207,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,275 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6,031.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,790,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 969,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,926,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $305,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $385,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $375,159.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,155.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

