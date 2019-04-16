Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.84. 22,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,635. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.32. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 2,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $106,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 76,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

