Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.64

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.64 and last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 54728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $4,805,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,306 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $193,268.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,002.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,227 shares of company stock worth $19,382,862. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 883,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 329,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

