Cactus (WHD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Cactus (NYSE:WHD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Cactus stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,277. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.22. Cactus has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $139.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 37.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cactus news, Director Alan Semple sold 9,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $328,040.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 228,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $8,223,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,173,649 shares of company stock valued at $78,099,209. Corporate insiders own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,141,000 after buying an additional 988,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,438,000 after buying an additional 973,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,438,000 after buying an additional 973,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 157,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,840,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after buying an additional 1,509,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

