Busey Wealth Management Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of OIH stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 6,029,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,422,702. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

