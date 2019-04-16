Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Cigna Corp (CI)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded down $12.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,374,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,793. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $150.51 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.28.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

